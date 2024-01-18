ConnectiviTree and CMC Networks Partner to Automate and Accelerate Global Networking

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) 18th January, 2024, Sandton, South Africa and Ruggell, Liechtenstein — CMC Networks (“CMC”) a leading provider of global telecommunications services and ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG (“ConnectiviTree”), a trailblazer in digital infrastructure solutions, are proud to announce they have signed a Co-Operation Agreement. This transformative partnership brings together ConnectiviTree's innovative technology and RootNet network and CMC Networks' extensive reach to revolutionize the landscape of global connectivity. Through a shared commitment to excellence, both companies are poised to deliver world-class solutions, setting new standards for reliability, efficiency, and innovation in the dynamic realm of international telecoms. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the future of connected experiences for enterprises worldwide.







CMC Networks is a global telecommunications leader providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions. Renowned for its expansive network coverage, CMC Networks delivers secure and reliable communication services across diverse regions with a predominant focus on Africa and the Middle East. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, CMC Networks plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of MEA connectivity. This makes CMC the perfect partner to join the Global Alliance as a member for this region. Their vision and network capabilities will enhance the central pillars of ConnectiviTree: their planned network, known as CTree RootNet, and their planned software counterpart, CTree Plaza, will include top-tier network security, redundant data network and routing capabilities, in-house maintenance and assurance control, dedicated and unique fiber routes, and cutting-edge software and technologies. Through the Alliance, ConnectiviTree will benefit from CMC’s extensive network footprint, while CMC will utilize ConnectiviTree’s next-generation Plaza system and RootNet to enhance their product offering.







“ConnectiviTree’s innovative pan-European RootNet and Plaza automation solution combined with the Global Alliance will allow us to extend our product offering to our customers. We are happy to have joined the Alliance and look forward to strengthening the partnership”, said CMC Networks CEO Marisa Trisolino.







“We are excited to have CMC join the Global Alliance. Their significant expertise and network focused on the African continent will be a big addition.”, said ConnectiviTree CCO & Co-Founder, Eugen Gebhard.



