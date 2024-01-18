US Remains Committed To Supporting Way Forward Durable, Lasting Peace In S. Caucasus - Mark Libby

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The US remains
committed to supporting a way forward for a durable and lasting
peace in the South Caucasus, said Mark Libby, US Ambassador to
Azerbaijan, after he presented his credentials to President Ilham
Aliyev, Trend reports.
"I had an excellent meeting today with President Ilham Aliyev to
discuss key bilateral issues of interest such as climate change,
regional security, and economic development," the US Embassy quoted
the ambassador on its page on X.
Meanwhile, on November 9, 2023, the US Senate confirmed the
nomination of Mark W. Libby as the Ambassador to the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Previously, he also served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé
d'Affaires of the US Mission to the European Union in Brussels.
