Decision To Host COP29 In Azerbaijan - Indicator Of Confidence, Says MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The achievements
of Azerbaijan over the last 20 years confirm the significant
historical importance of having a strong state for the people,
Azerbaijani MP Sultan Mammadov told Trend .
He said that the policy of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is based on the model of a strong
state.
The MP emphasized that the successes achieved by Azerbaijan
during a complex and contradictory period, marked by heightened
global competition and the formation of a new world order, result
from a well-thought-out strategy and pragmatic policies.
Azerbaijan, having fully ensured its territorial integrity and
sovereignty, is perceived in the international relations system as
a trustworthy state, Mammadov noted.
"The development of the economy, modern military construction,
the improvement of the political system, the strengthening of
national unity, and a multi-vector foreign policy that allows
safeguarding national interests at the highest level have enabled
Azerbaijan to strengthen its authority and expand its sphere of
influence," he explained. "No large-scale project in our region can
be successfully implemented without Azerbaijan's involvement. At
the same time, our country makes a significant contribution to
solving global issues."
"International events held in Azerbaijan, steps taken during our
chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, our contribution to the
fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decision to hold COP29
in Azerbaijan are indicators of confidence in our country at the
international level," the MP pointed out. "Baku was chosen as the
meeting place for high-ranking military officials from states such
as the United States and Russia to discuss the most important
issues. These are facts that provide a clear understanding of the
extent of trust in Azerbaijan".
Besides, Mammadov highlighted that thanks to the wise leadership
of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people successfully
resolved a complex problem that was considered a national
issue.
"Now, our people and state face another important historical
mission. Continuing resolutely and successfully the line of
strategic development initiated by the great leader Heydar Aliyev,
President Ilham Aliyev has taken Azerbaijan to a new stage of
development, ensuring our territorial integrity and sovereignty,"
the MP also said.
"Today, the restoration and construction in the liberated
territories and the return of former internally displaced persons
to their native lands are the main tasks facing us in this new
period. We will successfully fulfill this honorable and responsible
mission thanks to the strength of our state and our unity,"
Mammadov concluded.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their
candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of
the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided
to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed
suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
On January 4, 2024, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev was appointed as President of COP29.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107738501
