Azerbaijan's Religious Heads Go Public On Eve Of Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . Leaders of
religious confessions in Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement
in relation to the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
The statement reads:
"We, believers of Azerbaijan - representatives of Muslim,
Christian, and Jewish religious communities, regardless of
ethnicity, consider it our civic duty to gather together due to an
important event in the social and political life of Azerbaijan -
the presidential election, and declare the following:
Azerbaijan is on the verge of a significant political event. The
Azerbaijani people, who fully restored historical justice and
territorial integrity during the Second Karabakh War and regained
sovereignty with the victory in Khankendi, are preparing for an
extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024, in the
context of new political reality. The election has exceptional
significance and historical value because it is the first election
in our independence history to be held across the entire country of
Azerbaijan. Our people have been given the option to participate in
the next election and express their free willl."
