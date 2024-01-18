Regional Countries Should Fight Terrorism Together, Says Iranian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The security of
the countries of the region is interconnected, and it is the joint
responsibility of all the countries of the region to fight
terrorist groups jointly and decisively, said Iranian Foreign
Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports.
He made the remark in a telephone conversation with Turkish
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the unchanging position
of the Iranian government on the development of relations with
neighboring countries in the direction of ensuring the interests of
the peoples of the region.
Amir Abdollahian added that the visit of Iranian President
Ebrahim Raisi to Türkiye in the near future will have an effective
role in the development of relations in terms of economics and
trade, especially in terms of strengthening regional security.
In a telephone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan
Fidan called it important to protect and strengthen fraternal
relations between the countries of the region.
Fidan also stated that Türkiye is ready to host the Iranian
president in the near future to hold the meeting of the 8th Supreme
Council in the direction of the development of relations between
the two countries.
In recent days, Iran has been firing missiles at Iraq, Syria,
and various locations in Pakistan. Pakistan retaliated by launching
a missile strike on some areas in Iran last night. This has
escalated the conflict between the two countries.
---
