Regional Countries Should Fight Terrorism Together, Says Iranian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The security of the countries of the region is interconnected, and it is the joint responsibility of all the countries of the region to fight terrorist groups jointly and decisively, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports.

He made the remark in a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the unchanging position of the Iranian government on the development of relations with neighboring countries in the direction of ensuring the interests of the peoples of the region.

Amir Abdollahian added that the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Türkiye in the near future will have an effective role in the development of relations in terms of economics and trade, especially in terms of strengthening regional security.

In a telephone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called it important to protect and strengthen fraternal relations between the countries of the region.

Fidan also stated that Türkiye is ready to host the Iranian president in the near future to hold the meeting of the 8th Supreme Council in the direction of the development of relations between the two countries.

In recent days, Iran has been firing missiles at Iraq, Syria, and various locations in Pakistan. Pakistan retaliated by launching a missile strike on some areas in Iran last night. This has escalated the conflict between the two countries.

