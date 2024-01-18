Turkmenistan Discusses Preparations For EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 18. Turkmenistan and the European Commission discussed the preparation
and organization at a high level of the 20th EU-Central Asia
Ministerial Meeting, planned in Ashgabat this year, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting in Ashgabat between
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and
the Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis
Schinas.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of
Turkmenistan's cooperation with the EU and prospects for its
further development, paying special attention to the areas of
security, digitalization, water management, transport, and
education.
The parties expressed interest in deepening long-term
cooperation, both on a bilateral basis and in the European
Union-Central Asia format.
At the same time, Rashid Meredov and Margaritis Schinas
exchanged views on the issues of the Global Gateway Forum, which is
scheduled to be held on January 29–30, 2024.
Meanwhile, Margaritis Schinas visited Turkmenistan as part of a
working trip to all Central Asian countries, where he also held a
meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov,
during which they exchanged views on the prospects for mutual
cooperation, taking into account priority areas and available
opportunities.
