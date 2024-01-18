Death Toll Rises, Following Pakistani Air Strikes On Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Pakistani air
strikes in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan provinces have killed 10
people, said Deputy Head of the Iranian province Alirza Merhemeti,
Trend reports.
According to him, all those killed are citizens of Pakistan. An
investigation is currently underway into how the victims were
housed in the area.
He also noted that Pakistan carried out air strikes on the area
with three UAVs in the morning hours. Also, as a result of the
attacks, 4 houses were destroyed.
In recent days, Iran has been firing missiles at Iraq, Syria,
and various locations in Pakistan. Pakistan retaliated by launching
a missile strike on some areas in Iran last night. This has
escalated the conflict between the two countries.
