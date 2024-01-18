Azerbaijan Identifies Struggle Against Neocolonialism As Top Priority And Throws Support Behind This Process - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan, considering the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement as a fundamental principle and a key aspect in the fight against colonialism, has identified its struggle against neocolonialism as a top priority and thrown its support behind this process, said President Ilham Aliyev as he accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sierra Leone Alie Badara Kamara, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that the Baku Initiative Group had organized significant events on the topic of neocolonialism in both Baku and the UN office at Geneva in 2023, adding that colonial powers should at least apologize to the states and peoples they colonized in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The head of state further added that although the forms of colonialism may have changed, its essence remains the same, persisting in various forms.

The head of state emphasized that colonial empires seek to cover up the crimes committed in the countries they colonized by taking advantage of their membership in international institutions. The President underscored the paramount importance of exposing these crimes to the global public.