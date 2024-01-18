               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Proposes To Transfer Regional Airports For Use By Overseas Company


1/18/2024 8:57:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The regional airports of Azerbaijan are proposed to be transfered for use to a foreign company, the Deputy Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Jafar Babayev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

“It has been recommended to transfer a number of regional airports to a foreign corporation or to attract an additional airline in order to avoid the formation of local management. We hope that in the future, this will be considered and citizens will get tickets at a lesser price,” he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107738490

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search