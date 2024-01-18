Azerbaijan Proposes To Transfer Regional Airports For Use By Overseas Company

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The regional
airports of Azerbaijan are proposed to be transfered for use to a
foreign company, the Deputy Head of the State Service for
Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under
the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Jafar Babayev said during a
press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.
“It has been recommended to transfer a number of regional
airports to a foreign corporation or to attract an additional
airline in order to avoid the formation of local management. We
hope that in the future, this will be considered and citizens will
get tickets at a lesser price,” he noted.
Will be updated
