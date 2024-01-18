(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Pakistani fighter jets did not enter Iran's airspace in Pakistan's attack on Iran last night, an informed source in the Iranian Armed Forces stated, Trend reports.

Therefore, Iran's air defense systems have not been activated.

An informed source said that the missile attacks on Iran were carried out from the territory of Pakistan.

Last night, Pakistan launched rocket attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan County in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast of Iran. As a result of the attacks, nine people have died so far. Of them, including 4 children, 3 women, and 2 men.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the 'Jaish al-Adl' terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters, located in Pakistan. As a result, two children died and three people were injured.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur