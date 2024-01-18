(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Pakistani fighter
jets did not enter Iran's airspace in Pakistan's attack on Iran
last night, an informed source in the Iranian Armed Forces stated,
Trend reports.
Therefore, Iran's air defense systems have not been
activated.
An informed source said that the missile attacks on Iran were
carried out from the territory of Pakistan.
Last night, Pakistan launched rocket attacks on one of the
border villages of Saravan County in Sistan and Baluchestan
Province, located in the southeast of Iran. As a result of the
attacks, nine people have died so far. Of them, including 4
children, 3 women, and 2 men.
As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of
the 'Jaish al-Adl' terrorist group on January 16. Drones and
missiles were used to hit the headquarters, located in Pakistan. As
a result, two children died and three people were injured.
