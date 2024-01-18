Azerbaijan Counts Past-Year Cyberattack Attempts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The State Service
for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan
identified 1,162 specific indicators of cyberattacks and prevented
targeted cyberattacks by blocking them on the AzStateNet network
and email system in 2023, Trend reports via the service.
The service noted that last year, using next-generation
protective equipment applied to the AzStateNet network, 911.4
million malicious links were blocked.
Additionally, 7.46 million online documents with malicious
content were blocked through the central antivirus system, and
103,650 through the 'Sandbox' protection system.
"At the same time, 186 fake domains similar to the domains of
government institutions (gov) were identified. Plans to use the
names of government institutions in specific cyberattacks were
prevented, and hundreds of attempted cyberattacks were thwarted,"
the service added.
Previously, in 2022, over two million malicious and phishing
e-mails sent to Azerbaijani state institutions were blocked and
prevented from being delivered to the institutions.
