Turkmenistan Holds Great Promise For Economic Dev't - European Commission VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 18. Turkmenistan is a country with huge potential for economic growth,
Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas wrote
on X, Trend reports.
"Concluding my trip to the five Central Asian countries in
Turkmenistan. This is a country with great potential, where strong
economic growth must continue to be accompanied by political
reforms and diversification, providing new impetus to the
EU-Turkmenistan relationship," he said.
Meanwhile, Margaritis Schinas visited Turkmenistan as part of a
working trip to all Central Asian countries on the eve of the
Global Gateway Forum, where he held a meeting with President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during which an exchange of
views took place on the prospects for cooperation, taking into
account priority areas and available opportunities.
