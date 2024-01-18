Turkmenistan Holds Great Promise For Economic Dev't - European Commission VP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 18. Turkmenistan is a country with huge potential for economic growth, Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Concluding my trip to the five Central Asian countries in Turkmenistan. This is a country with great potential, where strong economic growth must continue to be accompanied by political reforms and diversification, providing new impetus to the EU-Turkmenistan relationship," he said.

Meanwhile, Margaritis Schinas visited Turkmenistan as part of a working trip to all Central Asian countries on the eve of the Global Gateway Forum, where he held a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during which an exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation, taking into account priority areas and available opportunities.

