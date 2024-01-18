(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank made a significant presence at this year's
Euromoney, an annual international forum held in Vienna, Austria as
always, where key figures from the banking, finance, business, and
government sectors of Central and Eastern European countries
converge. The bank was well-represented by Farid Aliyev, Director
of the Treasury Department, Almaz Musayeva, Director of the
Compliance Department and Anar Bayramlı, Head of the Financial
Institutions Division.
The forum delved into the major financial trends of 2024 and
commenced with speeches from Francesca Cockcroft, the official
spokesperson, along with keynote speakers Roger Havenith, Deputy
Chief Executive Officer at EIF, and Sabine Abfalter, Chief
Financial Officer at Raiffeisen Bank International. Topics ranged
from the current economic situation in Central and Eastern European
regions to the expansion of investment areas, securitization in
CEE, sustainable development of the banking sector, and the
introduction of innovative solutions.
Highlighting the swift evolution of global financial trends due
to technological advancements, the bank reiterated its commitment
to staying abreast of these developments as a leading financial
institution. Representatives from Kapital Bank engaged in valuable
discussions with counterparts from nearly 20 banks worldwide,
fostering collaboration and ensuring the delivery of high-quality
services to customers.
With a 29-year history, Euromoney stands as one of Europe's
premier events, attracting over a thousand leaders from Central and
Eastern Europe and beyond. The forum remains a crucial platform for
government, private, banking, and investment sectors, facilitating
meaningful exchanges and shaping the financial landscape.
