3+3 Format Spells Promising And Free From External Influence - Russian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . The mechanism of
cooperation between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia and their three
closest neighbors - Russia, Iran, and Türkiye (3+3 format) is
highly perspective as it does not depend on the global political
situation, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a
press conference, Trend reports.
"We proposed to improve the cooperation mechanism among the
three South Caucasus countries, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia,
together with their surrounding states - Russia, Türkiye, and Iran.
Several meetings have taken place with the participation of
Armenian delegates. This structure appears promising over time
since it is independent of global geopolitical situations and is
not impacted by geopolitical dynamics aiming at sustaining
hegemony, as is currently observed in Washington and Brussels,"
Lavrov added.
On October 23, 2023, Tehran hosted a 3+3 summit of foreign
ministers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, Iran, and Armenia.
The foreign ministers met to discuss the growth of regional
cooperation in several areas including as politics, economics,
security, transit, and energy.
One of the primary goals of the summit, which was held in the
3+3 format, was to settle regional problems without the
participation of countries outside the region, as well as to
facilitate peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The first 3+3 meeting of deputy foreign ministers was conducted
in Moscow in 2022, without Georgia's participation.
