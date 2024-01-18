3+3 Format Spells Promising And Free From External Influence - Russian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . The mechanism of cooperation between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia and their three closest neighbors - Russia, Iran, and Türkiye (3+3 format) is highly perspective as it does not depend on the global political situation, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference, Trend reports.

"We proposed to improve the cooperation mechanism among the three South Caucasus countries, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, together with their surrounding states - Russia, Türkiye, and Iran. Several meetings have taken place with the participation of Armenian delegates. This structure appears promising over time since it is independent of global geopolitical situations and is not impacted by geopolitical dynamics aiming at sustaining hegemony, as is currently observed in Washington and Brussels," Lavrov added.

On October 23, 2023, Tehran hosted a 3+3 summit of foreign ministers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, Iran, and Armenia.

The foreign ministers met to discuss the growth of regional cooperation in several areas including as politics, economics, security, transit, and energy.

One of the primary goals of the summit, which was held in the 3+3 format, was to settle regional problems without the participation of countries outside the region, as well as to facilitate peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The first 3+3 meeting of deputy foreign ministers was conducted in Moscow in 2022, without Georgia's participation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel