Azerbaijanis To Vote For Mightier State At Presidential Polls - Religious Community Chair

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Azerbaijani
public will make its choice in the extraordinary presidential
elections in the interests of a stronger state, the chairman of the
religious community of Georgian-Sephardic Jews, Rabbi Zamir Isayev
said. Trend reports, referring to the Central Election Commission.
Isayev noted that the community headed by him hails the decision
to hold extraordinary presidential elections.
"As is customary, Azerbaijani Jews will actively participate in
this year's presidential elections, which will be held on February
7. These elections will help to the advancement of our society and
state," the rabbi added.
Zamir Isayev is convinced that Azerbaijan's achievements will
continue.
In conclusion, Zamir Isayev called on members of the community,
which he chairs, to take an active part in the elections.
