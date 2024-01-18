Azerbaijani Minister Discusses Partnerships With Mckinsey & Company Senior

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov held a meeting with regional managing partner of McKinsey & Company Ozgur Tanrikulu on the margins of the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), the Minister said on his social media page, Trend reports.

"We discussed the prospects of partnership relations, the development of cooperation areas in the business climate, human capital on an innovative basis, and the prospects of digital transformation," Mikail Jabbarov noted.

Meanwhile, McKinsey is implementing a number of initiatives in Azerbaijan, in particular with the Central Bank on the project of sustainable development of the financial sector, as well as on real estate management and the development of the fuel and energy complex.

