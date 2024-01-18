Azerbaijani Minister Discusses Partnerships With Mckinsey & Company Senior

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . Azerbaijan's
Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov held a meeting with regional
managing partner of McKinsey & Company Ozgur Tanrikulu on the
margins of the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), the Minister said
on his social media page, Trend reports.
"We discussed the prospects of partnership relations, the
development of cooperation areas in the business climate, human
capital on an innovative basis, and the prospects of digital
transformation," Mikail Jabbarov noted.
Meanwhile, McKinsey is implementing a number of initiatives in
Azerbaijan, in particular with the Central Bank on the project of
sustainable development of the financial sector, as well as on real
estate management and the development of the fuel and energy
complex.
