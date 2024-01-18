Azerbaijan Shares Insights Into Newly Drafted Trade Law

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . A law on trade
has been prepared in Azerbaijan, which is currently at the approval
stage, Mammad Abbasbeyli, Head of the State Service for
Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the
Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.
“At the same time, work is underway to create an electronic
competition portal. This will make an important contribution to the
development of flexibility, transparency, and focus. The project
has been transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers and will be put
into operation soon,” Abbasbeyli noted.
