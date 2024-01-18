               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Shares Insights Into Newly Drafted Trade Law


1/18/2024 8:57:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . A law on trade has been prepared in Azerbaijan, which is currently at the approval stage, Mammad Abbasbeyli, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

“At the same time, work is underway to create an electronic competition portal. This will make an important contribution to the development of flexibility, transparency, and focus. The project has been transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers and will be put into operation soon,” Abbasbeyli noted.

Will be updated

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107738479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search