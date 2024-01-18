Totalenergies May Be Expelled From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . The Azerbaijani
Parliament's Committee on International Relations and
Inter-Parliamentary Relations has proposed expelling French
companies from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This was reflected in the statement adopted by the Azerbaijani
Parliament committee in connection with the anti-Azerbaijani
resolution of the French Senate.
Taking into account the ongoing anti-Azerbaijani activities of
France, the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on International
Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations appealed to the
government of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a call to expel all
French companies from Azerbaijan, including TotalEnergies, and also
not to allow French companies to participate in any projects
carried out at the request of the Azerbaijani state.
TotalEnergies has been present in Azerbaijan since 1996, where
it is a 50% partner of SOCAR in the Absheron gas and condensate
field and holds a 5% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC)
pipeline.
Lately, the ties between Azerbaijan and France have been
strained. Just yesterday, discussions were held in the French
Senate regarding the bipartisan resolution proposed on December 1,
2023. This anti-Azerbaijani resolution aims to condemn the
so-called "military aggression" in Karabakh and "prevent further
attempts of aggression against the Republic of Armenia and
violations of territorial integrity".
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107738477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.