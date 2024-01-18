Death Toll From Pakistan's Missile Attack On Iran Reaches 9, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. As a result of
Pakistan's missile attack on Iran, 9 people were killed in a
village near the border with Iran, in the southeast province of
Sistan and Baluchestan of Iran, said Iran's Minister of Interior
Ahmad Vahidi, Trend reports.
The minister noted that as a result of Pakistan's missile
attack, 4 children, 3 women and 2 men were killed in the village
located 3-4 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border.
Last night, 7 people were killed as a result of Pakistan's
several missile attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan
county of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast
of Iran.
As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of
the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles
were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result,
2 children died and 3 people were injured.
