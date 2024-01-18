               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Basketball Team Stands A Great Chance Of Making It To Paris-2024 - Vugar Azimov (VIDEO)


1/18/2024 8:57:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The next program was broadcast from the studio of the Idman website. This time, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, Vugar Azimov, was the guest.

He discussed the return of Azerbaijan's national teams to the international stage, the prospects of the women's 3X3 team qualifying for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, the intense competition in the national championship, and outlined steps for the further development of this sport. Additionally, he provided an assessment of the present state of basketball in our country.

We present the video version of the interview:

MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107738475

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search