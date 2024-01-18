Azerbaijani Basketball Team Stands A Great Chance Of Making It To Paris-2024 - Vugar Azimov (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18.
The next program
was broadcast from the studio of the Idman website. This time, General Secretary of the
Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, Vugar Azimov, was the guest.
He discussed the return of Azerbaijan's national teams to the
international stage, the prospects of the women's 3X3 team
qualifying for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, the intense
competition in the national championship, and outlined steps for
the further development of this sport. Additionally, he provided an
assessment of the present state of basketball in our country.
We present the video version of the interview:
