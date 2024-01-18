Will Red Sea Crisis Lead To Sharp Increase In Oil Prices?

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. This week, Shell,
the oil giant, officially stated that its tankers are steering
clear of the Red Sea. Shell's CEO emphasized an anticipated
short-term price impact of at least 5-10 percent.
The repercussions of Houthi rebel attacks have led to widespread
shipping diversions, affecting 90 percent of container ship traffic
destined for the Suez Canal. Major retailers such as Walmart are
now forced to devise alternative cargo shipping plans. MSC, the
world's largest shipping company, has notified clients of upcoming
rate increases for specific container traffic to the U.S.,
commencing on February 12. Honour Lane, another shipping company,
predicts that the Red Sea situation may persist for up to six
months, possibly extending to a year.
The far-reaching consequences of the Red Sea diversions have
spilled into the energy markets. Despite ongoing military actions
against Houthi rebels by the U.S. and its allies, shipping experts
warn that the crisis could endure for several months, potentially
resulting in a shortage of cargo container supply.
Spencer Welch, Vice President, Head of Oil-Markets Midstream &
Downstream Consulting at S&P Global Commodity Insights, told
Trend that at
the moment it is adding a small risk premium to oil prices, also
some cargoes of oil are choosing to travel round southern Africa
(between Europe and Middle East/Asia) rather than go through Suez
Canal/Red Sea which adds a little transport cost to the oil.
He believes that any sharp increase in oil prices is unlikely,
because of the amount of spare oil supply capacity in the world
(OPEC+ supply restrictions), but it is not impossible.
“Unlikely OPEC would take any immediate action. Obviously both
Russia and Saudi Arabia will be observing carefully, but the
situation has little direct connection to the Saudi-Russia (OPEC+)
alliance,” noted the expert.
