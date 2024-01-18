Azerbaijan Ends Up 2023 With Hike In Protocols For Administrative Violations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. A total of 83 protocols on administrative violations were drawn up against 38 legal entities and 15 individuals in Azerbaijan, based on the materials presented during the investigation following the citizens' appeals in 2023, the Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference on the results of activities for last year.

The number of prepared protocols has increased to six times compared to 2022, explained the official.

Will be updated