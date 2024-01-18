Azerbaijan Ends Up 2023 With Hike In Protocols For Administrative Violations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. A total of 83
protocols on administrative violations were drawn up against 38
legal entities and 15 individuals in Azerbaijan, based on the
materials presented during the investigation following the
citizens' appeals in 2023, the Head of the State Service for
Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under
the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a press conference on the results of
activities for last year.
The number of prepared protocols has increased to six times
compared to 2022, explained the official.
Will be updated
