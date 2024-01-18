Azerbaijan Counts Number Of Market Players Violating Regulations In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Violations of Azerbaijani state regulations on advertising a number of goods or services were identified in 90 market entities in Azerbaijan in 2023, the Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

He explained that most of the violations occurred when advertising medical services and pharmaceuticals.

“Last year, 20 such violations of the law were identified in this area: 15 in the advertising of banking services, 13 in the advertising of alcoholic beverages, 11 in the advertising of tourism services, nine in the advertising of dietary supplements, and six in the insurance sector,” he noted.

