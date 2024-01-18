Azerbaijan Counts Number Of Market Players Violating Regulations In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Violations of
Azerbaijani state regulations on advertising a number of goods or
services were identified in 90 market entities in Azerbaijan in
2023, the Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and
Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy
Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the results of
activities for 2023, Trend reports.
He explained that most of the violations occurred when
advertising medical services and pharmaceuticals.
“Last year, 20 such violations of the law were identified in
this area: 15 in the advertising of banking services, 13 in the
advertising of alcoholic beverages, 11 in the advertising of
tourism services, nine in the advertising of dietary supplements,
and six in the insurance sector,” he noted.
Will be updated
