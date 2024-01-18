               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Issue All Certificates With QR Codes


1/18/2024 8:57:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan will issue all certificates with QR codes, the Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

A QR code on measuring instruments will inspire consumer confidence, he explained.

“One major chain store has already implemented QR codes on all measurement gadgets. When purchasing a product, the consumer can read the QR code on the measurement device to find out when and where the certificate will be checked. A similar measure has previously been implemented at gas stations," the official noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107738471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search