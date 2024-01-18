Azerbaijan To Issue All Certificates With QR Codes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan will
issue all certificates with QR codes, the Head of the State Service
for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market
under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press
conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.
A QR code on measuring instruments will inspire consumer
confidence, he explained.
“One major chain store has already implemented QR codes on all
measurement gadgets. When purchasing a product, the consumer can
read the QR code on the measurement device to find out when and
where the certificate will be checked. A similar measure has
previously been implemented at gas stations," the official
noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107738471
