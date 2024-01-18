Azerbaijan To Issue All Certificates With QR Codes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan will issue all certificates with QR codes, the Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

A QR code on measuring instruments will inspire consumer confidence, he explained.

“One major chain store has already implemented QR codes on all measurement gadgets. When purchasing a product, the consumer can read the QR code on the measurement device to find out when and where the certificate will be checked. A similar measure has previously been implemented at gas stations," the official noted.

