Consumer Claims In Azerbaijan Frequent For Varied Prices In Racks And Cash-Box - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The majority of
consumer complaints in Azerbaijan pertain to the difference between
shelf prices and checkout prices, said Deputy Head of the State
Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the
Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Baghirov, Trend reports.
Baghirov made his statement during the press conference
dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.
According to him, if there is evidence, the antimonopoly service
will take appropriate measures.
"Out of 83 cases recorded last year, 40 are related to consumer
fraud. For this reason, if there is a mismatch of prices on the
shelf and at the checkout, we advise to contact the antimonopoly
service and provide evidence," he said.
