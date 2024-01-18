Azerbaijan Discusses Cooperation With Iran On Military Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . Azerbaijani delegation headed by the deputy rector of the National Defense University on scientific issues paid a visit to Iran on the invitation of Major General, Dr. Ismail Ahmadi Mugaddemin, head of the Higher National Defense University of Iran, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The delegation also included the Rector of the Military Research Institute, a Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, an Associate Professor, Major General Arif Hasanov,

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Iran's Higher National Defense University. Major General I.A. Mugaddemin welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure to see them in Iran. The delegation was shown around the Higher National Defense University of Iran's scientific and educational facilities, as well as its library, and a briefing on the institution's activities was given.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation and hospitality, Major General A. Hasanov informed about the history and structure of the National Defense University, as well as the main activities of the educational institutions operating under it.

At the meeting, the importance of mutual visits and similar encounters from the point of view of the development of cooperation in the field of science and education was emphasized.

Afterward, the Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the exposition displaying military products manufactured by the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, the Iranian Army Command and Staff Academy and the International Cooperation Department of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces were also visited.

The sides had a thorough exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest in the field of military education during the meetings.

