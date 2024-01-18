Azerbaijan Discusses Cooperation With Iran On Military Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . Azerbaijani
delegation headed by the deputy rector of the National Defense
University on scientific issues paid a visit to Iran on the
invitation of Major General, Dr. Ismail Ahmadi Mugaddemin, head of
the Higher National Defense University of Iran, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The delegation also included the Rector of the Military Research
Institute, a Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, an
Associate Professor, Major General Arif Hasanov,
During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Iran's
Higher National Defense University. Major General I.A. Mugaddemin
welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure to see them in Iran.
The delegation was shown around the Higher National Defense
University of Iran's scientific and educational facilities, as well
as its library, and a briefing on the institution's activities was
given.
Expressing gratitude for the invitation and hospitality, Major
General A. Hasanov informed about the history and structure of the
National Defense University, as well as the main activities of the
educational institutions operating under it.
At the meeting, the importance of mutual visits and similar
encounters from the point of view of the development of cooperation
in the field of science and education was emphasized.
Afterward, the Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the
exposition displaying military products manufactured by the Iranian
Ministry of Defense.
During the visit, the Iranian Army Command and Staff Academy and
the International Cooperation Department of the General Staff of
the Iranian Armed Forces were also visited.
The sides had a thorough exchange of views on several issues of
mutual interest in the field of military education during the
meetings.
