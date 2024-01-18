               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian FM Accuses Armenia Of Delaying Opening Of Zangezur Corridor


1/18/2024 8:57:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Armenia of delaying the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, Trend reports.

“It is unfortunate that the creation of such a useful route for Armenia via the Syunik region is still on paper. I see the reason in Yerevan's position,” he said during a press conference.

Will be updated

