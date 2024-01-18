Russian FM Accuses Armenia Of Delaying Opening Of Zangezur Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Armenia of delaying the opening of
the Zangezur Corridor, Trend reports.
“It is unfortunate that the creation of such a useful route for
Armenia via the Syunik region is still on paper. I see the reason
in Yerevan's position,” he said during a press conference.
Will be updated
