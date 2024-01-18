Russian FM Calls Armenian PM's Proposal Illogical

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov has described the statement of Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's readiness to provide a land link
between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan on the same
terms as Iran as illogical, Trend reports.
"I failed to see any logic. It is hardly appropriate to compare
these routes," Lavrov said during a press conference.
Lavrov stated that an agreement was achieved as part of the
trilateral working group formed in 2021 by Russia, Armenia, and
Azerbaijan's deputy prime ministers. It states that countries with
sovereignty and authority over routes going through their territory
will have their rights completely recognized when ties and routes
are unblocked.
"Within the working group, an agreement was reached in June 2023
to initially resume connectivity, starting with rail. However,
progress seemed to stall at some point. Setbacks are not unusual,
and the South Caucasus often receives advice from Western allies.
It's important to note that Western advice is not necessarily
geared towards advancing their geopolitical interests," the Russian
Foreign Minister added.
Will be updated
