Azerbaijani CEC Receives Delegation Of CIS Observation Mission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18 . Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has
met with the delegation headed by First Deputy Secretary General of
the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leonid Anfimov, who is
in the country to observe the upcoming extraordinary presidential
election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Central
Election Commission.
Mazahir Panahov welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction
with the meeting. Stressing that the observation institute plays an
important role in ensuring publicity and transparency in the
elections. The CEC Chairman emphasized that the supreme electoral
structure headed by him always attaches special importance to
cooperation with international organizations. He highly appreciated
the interest shown by international observers in the elections held
in Azerbaijan.
Leonid Anfimov, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome,
requested information about the implemented projects and work done
in connection with the presidential election.
Panahov informed the delegation about the steps taken and
large-scale projects implemented aimed at free, fair, and
transparent conduct in the upcoming elections and answered the
delegation's questions.
Within the framework of the meeting, the sides also discussed
issues of mutual interest and exchanged views.
Meanwhile, the extraordinary presidential elections in
Azerbaijan will be held on February 7, 2024.
