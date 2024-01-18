Azerbaijan Talks Improper Compliance Of Local Law Regulations For Ads

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market of Azerbaijan found improper compliance of local law regulations for advertisements by social media, the service's head Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"A package of proposals was presented to amend advertising laws to solve existing inadequacies,” he pointed out.

Will be updated