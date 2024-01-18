Azerbaijan Talks Improper Compliance Of Local Law Regulations For Ads

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The State Service
for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market of
Azerbaijan found improper compliance of local law regulations for
advertisements by social media, the service's head Mammad
Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the results of
activities for 2023, Trend reports.
"A package of proposals was presented to amend advertising laws
to solve existing inadequacies,” he pointed out.
Will be updated
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107738464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.