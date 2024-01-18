Iran Condemns Pakistan's Missile Attack On Iran MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran's Foreign
Ministry condemns Pakistan's attack on Iran's border region,
spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser
Kanaani said, Trend reports.
The spokesman also pointed out that the charge d'affaires of the
Pakistani Embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs in connection with the presentation of Iran's official note
of protest and the provision of additional information by the
Pakistani government.
Last night, Pakistan launched rocket attacks on one of the
border villages of Saravan county in Sistan and Baluchestan
Province, located in the southeast of Iran. As a result of the
attacks, nine people have died so far. Of them, including 4
children, 3 women, and 2 men.
As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of
the 'Jaish al-Adl' terrorist group on January 16. Drones and
missiles were used to hit the headquarters, located in Pakistan. As
a result, two children died and three people were injured.
