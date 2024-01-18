Iran Condemns Pakistan's Missile Attack On Iran MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran's Foreign Ministry condemns Pakistan's attack on Iran's border region, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.

The spokesman also pointed out that the charge d'affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the presentation of Iran's official note of protest and the provision of additional information by the Pakistani government.

Last night, Pakistan launched rocket attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan county in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast of Iran. As a result of the attacks, nine people have died so far. Of them, including 4 children, 3 women, and 2 men.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the 'Jaish al-Adl' terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters, located in Pakistan. As a result, two children died and three people were injured.

