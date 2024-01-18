None Of Victims Of Pakistan's Missile Attacks Being Iranian Citizens Official Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. None of those who
died as a result of Pakistan's missile attacks on the border region
located in the southeast of Iran were Iranian citizens, said Iran's
Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi, Trend reports.
“According to the received information so far, a total of 9
people, including 4 children, 3 women, and 2 men, died in the
explosions that occurred as a result of the missile attacks in the
border region,” the minister noted.
The Iranian side states that the dead are Pakistani
citizens.
Last night, Pakistan launched rocket attacks on one of the
border villages of Saravan County in Sistan and Baluchestan
Province, located in the southeast of Iran. As a result of the
attacks, nine people have died so far. Of them, including 4
children, 3 women, and 2 men.
As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of
the 'Jaish al-Adl' terrorist group on January 16. Drones and
missiles were used to hit the headquarters, located in Pakistan. As
a result, two children died and three people were injured.
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recalled its
ambassador to Iran after the Iranian attacks and asked the Iranian
ambassador to Pakistan not to visit Pakistan. Pakistan has also
suspended all joint activities with Iran.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107738461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.