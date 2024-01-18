None Of Victims Of Pakistan's Missile Attacks Being Iranian Citizens Official Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. None of those who died as a result of Pakistan's missile attacks on the border region located in the southeast of Iran were Iranian citizens, said Iran's Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi, Trend reports.

“According to the received information so far, a total of 9 people, including 4 children, 3 women, and 2 men, died in the explosions that occurred as a result of the missile attacks in the border region,” the minister noted.

The Iranian side states that the dead are Pakistani citizens.

Last night, Pakistan launched rocket attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan County in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast of Iran. As a result of the attacks, nine people have died so far. Of them, including 4 children, 3 women, and 2 men.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the 'Jaish al-Adl' terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters, located in Pakistan. As a result, two children died and three people were injured.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recalled its ambassador to Iran after the Iranian attacks and asked the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan not to visit Pakistan. Pakistan has also suspended all joint activities with Iran.

