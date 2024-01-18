European Parliament To Reevaluate Strategy In Central Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 18. The European
Parliament has adopted a resolution to review the European Union's
strategy for Central Asian countries, Trend reports.
According to the European Parliament, 629 members participated
in the vote, with 543 expressing support for the document, 44
abstaining, and 42 voting against.
"Taking new paths to new partnerships - more than important in
our new geopolitical environment," the author of the report on the
EU strategy for Central Asian countries, German Member of the
European Parliament Karsten Lucke, wrote on X.
The document acknowledges that significant external factors have
impacted the region since the adoption of the EU strategy on
Central Asia in 2019.
"Central Asia is a region of strategic interest to the EU in
terms of security and connectivity, as well as energy and resource
diversification, conflict resolution, and the defense of the
multilateral rules-based international order," the report
reads.
