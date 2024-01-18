Collaborative Effort Aims To Expand Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Presence In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Agriculture engaged in discussions on Thursday with the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Products Marketing Company (JPACO) and the leadership of the Saudi Alrowia Cooperative Society for Agricultural Marketing regarding a comprehensive plan for a collaborative initiative between JPACO and the association. This initiative aims to export local products from Jordan and Palestine to the markets of Saudi Arabia.Khaled Hanifat, the Minister of Agriculture, highlighted that the project enhances the ties between Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Palestine. It serves as significant support for JPACO's export activities, marketing strategies, and objectives in contributing to the agricultural sectors of Jordan and Palestine, thereby assisting local farmers in both nations.The minister emphasized the crucial role of contracts within the sector, encouraging farmers to participate in exporting their produce while ensuring the preservation of regional markets.It's worth noting that the Saudi Alrowia Cooperative Society for Agricultural Marketing is a Saudi association with goals that encompass the management and operation of vegetable and fruit markets in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia, as well as involvement in import and export activities.