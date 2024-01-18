Jordan Floats Tender To Purchase Wheat

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Jordan's state grain buyer, has issued a new tender to purchase 100, 000 or 120,000 tonnes of wheat.
In its announcement on Thursday, the ministry called on potential traders to obtain a copy of the tender documents for a non-refundable JD650, adding that the deadline for accepting bids is pm2:00 next Wednesday.
To participate in the bid, potential buyers must bring copies of a valid professional license, commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to date of opening tenders, and a valid registration in a Jordanian chamber of commerce.
MENAFN18012024000117011021ID1107738457
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.