Farayeh Attends Jordanian Cadets' Graduation From Qatar Police Academy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Jan. 18 (Petra) - Interior Minister Mazen Farayeh on Thursday took part in graduation of the sixth batch of officer cadets at Police Academy of Qatari Ministry of Interior, which was held in its Doha headquarters.The graduation ceremony was attended by Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with participation of a number of Qatari ministers and officials, and many security and police leaders from some Arab and foreign countries.A total of 107 cadets graduated from the college, including 77 Qatari students, 15 Jordanians, in addition to 15 others from Palestine, Iraq and Tunisia, with a bachelor's degrees in law and police sciences.During his meeting Wednesday evening with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Farayeh discussed issues of common interest, bilateral cooperation relations in the security fields, and ways to support and develop them.Following talks, Farayeh visited the security command center of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and was briefed on security plans and coordination mechanism among various security, military, and civil agencies aimed at achieving the participants' security and safety in the tournament.