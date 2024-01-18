NITC, GAM Sign Memo To Push Jordan's Economic, Social Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -National Information Technology Center (NITC), affiliated with Higher Council For Science And Technology, and Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance joint cooperation in data transfer, processing, and analysis.The memo, which was signed by GAM Mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, and NITC's Director, Qasim Zoubi, aims to build partnerships among national institutions and develop a "qualitative" information base within a joint framework to implement and develop multiple mutual programmes, activities and projects.Under the memo, the two sides cooperate in the areas of providing, analyzing, and converting data into information, and employing outcomes to contribute to achieving Jordan's economic and social development.Additionally, results are aimed to support research, technology transfer, and creativity and seek to provide a "scientific" information base that meets requirements of researchers and decision makers, and outline plans and programs to train workers in data and information analysis, participation in holding seminars and workshops and organizing scientific conferences.For his part, Zoubi noted NITC seeks to provide the "best" information and knowledge to back decision-making, assist in forging policies, and employ them in planning processes, resource management, and support national priorities in technology, education, scientific research, development, and innovation sectors.