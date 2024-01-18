UNASDG Establishes Middle East Office In Jordan, Set To Launch Operations In February 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) - The United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Development Goals (UNASDG) has announced the establishment of a Middle East office in Jordan. This office, slated to commence operations in February 2024, will serve as the focal point for the region, overseeing the implementation of plans and programs until 2030.The decision to establish this regional office aligns with UNASDG's commitment to providing technical support and enhancing capacity in key sectors such as health, energy, water, climate, oceans, urban expansion, transportation, science, and technology.In a statement released on Thursday, the UNASDG highlighted the strategic significance of this regional presence, emphasizing its role in fostering international cooperation for the collective benefit of humanity. The newly appointed Executive Director, David Rihani, is poised to lead the office in executing its mandate.Senator Reuben Egolf, Head of UNASDG Diplomatic Council, expressed appreciation for the unwavering support of His Majesty King Abdullah II in championing sustainable development programs. He commended the monarch's continued commitment to fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors, particularly in serving communities and remote areas.Egolf extended well-wishes to the incoming office team, expressing optimism that their efforts would translate into effective services contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.The UNASDG, a vital component of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, is guided by the globally recognized Sustainable Development Goals, aimed at improving lives worldwide by 2030.