Jordan's Tourism Sector Records 27.4% Increase In 2023

Amman, January 18 (Petra) -- The Central Bank's preliminary data reveals a remarkable surge in tourist income for Jordan during the fiscal year 2023, marking a substantial 27.4% increase, reaching a total of $7.4 billion. This notable growth can be attributed to a surge in tourist arrivals, with a recorded 25.8% rise, totaling 6,353,800 visitors.
Analyzing the specifics, the tourist income in December 2023 amounted to JD359.3 million (equivalent to $506.8 million). Although still significant, this figure reflects a marginal 3.4% decrease compared to December 2022. The decline is primarily attributed to an 8.0% reduction in tourist numbers, totaling 416.6 thousand visitors for the month, as opposed to the corresponding period in 2022.
