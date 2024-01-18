Pocket FM Elevates Lalit Gangwar To VP And Country Head – United States

(MENAFN- GetNews) A founding member of Pocket FM, Lalit played a significant role in building Pocket FM's strong growth in India and replicating its success in newer markets, including the U.S.

Los Angeles, Calif. - January 17, 2024 - Audio series platform Pocket FM today announced that the company has elevated Lalit Gangwar to VP and Country Head in the U.S. market and to lead the company's content operations and revenue growth for the US market.



An IIT-Madras alumni, Lalit is a founding member of Pocket FM and has been a driving force behind Pocket FM's success in establishing its presence across multiple geographies, including India and the U.S. His strategic vision and commitment have played an integral role in the platform's transformation into a global entertainment powerhouse.



Lalit Gangwar, the newly appointed U.S. Country Head, expressed his excitement about the journey ahead. He shared, "Pocket FM's success underscores the impact of engaging storytelling. In the dynamic U.S entertainment industry, audio series are becoming more popular as a mainstream platform, fuelled by the emergence of widespread audio entertainment. Aligned with this evolution, we aim to deliver compelling storytelling that contributes to the growth of the audio series category in the U.S. It is my privilege and honor to have the opportunity to contribute to continuing Pocket FM's growth journey in the U.S. and take it to the next leap.”

Lalit has been a partner in Pocket FM's journey since its early days. Before joining Pocket FM, he worked with startups like Healthkart, Zomato, and Dineout.

Commenting on the elevation, Rohan Nayak, Pocket FM CEO & Co-founder, said,“Lalit's contributions have been nothing short of extraordinary. He has been a driving force in our journey towards achieving profitable growth. In this elevated role, we believe Pocket FM will continue to thrive and keep expanding into newer territories and emerge as a global leader in the audio entertainment space."

The company remains bullish towards innovation and growth and aims to leverage its proven success to build a mainstream entertainment hub for a global audience.

About Pocket FM:



Founded in 2018, Pocket FM was built with a vision to redefine the audio OTT space by pioneering the audio-series category. We pride ourselves in embedding the storytelling elements with a layer of content personalization in the longer format that resulted in the emergence of“binge listening” as a consumption habit. Being the only audio entertainment OTT, we have emerged as the preferred digital audio destination for a refined storytelling experience with the audio-series format, riding on our diverse and engaging content.

Available on iOS and Android, click here to download Pocket FM.

