The Shelia New Comedy Show Podcast Returns For A Hilarious Third Season – Launching January 19Th With Nearly 40,000 Downloads

New Orleans, LA - The weekend starts early this year with laughter and fun! Laurelhill Productions proudly announces the launch of the third season of the "Shelia New Comedy Show" podcast, set to debut on Friday, January 19th. Building on the success of its previous seasons and boasting nearly 40,000 downloads, the show continues to be a favorite among comedy lovers.

Live Laughter from Clubhouse to Your Ears

Unique to this season, the Shelia New Comedy Show is taped live on the social media app Clubhouse, this Friday at 8pm EST. This live format brings a fresh and dynamic edge to each episode making every show a one-of-a-kind experience.

Last season, the show delved into a variety of engaging topics, from the thrills and spills of dating to everyday life challenges. It also covered hot news topics and provided a platform for listeners to have their questions answered, with a twist of life advice from the comedian Shelia New.

Season Three: More Laughs, More Insight

Listeners can expect the third season to build on this winning formula. There will be more laughs, more insightful discussions, and of course, Shelia's unique brand of humor. The show will continue to feature a blend of satirical takes on contemporary issues with featured guests.

From the Producer's Desk

"With each episode taped live on Clubhouse, this season brings something truly special," says Wanda Rose the creative force behind Laurelhill Productions. "We're thankful for the incredible response we've received so far and are excited to bring our listeners even more entertaining and engaging content starting January 19th."

Tune In Live on January 19th

Be part of the live audience every Friday at 8pm EST on Clubhouse or catch the episodes later on apple podcasts.

You can listen to "The Shelia New Comedy Show" on Apple Podcasts by following this link: The Shelia New Comedy Show on Apple Podcasts . For more information, visit .

Also, visit the amazing store with cool show products .

