Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Outline The Damages Available For Personal Injury Victims

Cincinnati, OH - In a website post, Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys outlined the damages available for personal injury victims.

The

Cincinnati Personal Injury Attorney

noted that economic damages are the first type of damages available for personal injury victims. These damages are intended to cover all financial losses incurred by the injury, such as medical expenses, lost wages, and property damage. Medical expenses include hospital bills, ambulance fees, medication, and rehabilitation services. Lost wages cover the income lost due to the injury and any future lost income due to the inability to work. Property damage refers to any damage caused to personal property, such as a car in a car accident.



The

Personal Injury Lawyer Cincinnati

mentioned that the second type of damages to which personal injury victims may be entitled are non-economic damages. These damages are more subjective and involve the emotional and psychological impact of the injury. They are like pain and suffering, emotional distress, and a loss of enjoyment of life. Proving non-economic damages can be challenging, as they cannot be quantified with exact numbers.



The

Personal Injury Attorneys Cincinnati

said that sometimes, personal injury victims can also receive punitive damages. The damages punish the party at fault for their negligence and discourage others from engaging in similar behavior. These damages are awarded where the defendant's actions were intentionally harmful or extremely reckless. However, not all states allow for punitive damages, and they are only awarded in rare cases.

