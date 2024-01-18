Barry Masek Joins Brilliant’S Advisory Board, Adding Key Expertise In Finance, Accounting And Technology Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Chicago, Illinois - January 17, 2024 - Brilliant®, a trailblazer in the staffing field, proudly announces the addition of Barry Masek to its esteemed Advisory Board. With over four decades of experience in finance, accounting, and technology strategy, Masek brings a wealth of expertise that aligns seamlessly with Brilliant's mission to revolutionize how companies tackle their staffing challenges.

As a seasoned professional renowned for his approach to addressing the intricate needs of businesses, Masek's appointment to Brilliant's Advisory Board signifies a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory. His deep-rooted understanding of the intersection between finance, accounting and technology enables Brilliant to enhance its suite of solutions, catering to the evolving demands of businesses.

Keith Ordan , CEO of Brilliant, expressed his enthusiasm about Masek's addition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Barry to Brilliant's Advisory Board. His expertise in finance, accounting and technology solutions complements Brilliant's commitment to providing comprehensive, innovative services to our clients. Barry brings a unique perspective that will undoubtedly elevate our ability to address the complex needs of businesses, empowering them to thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape."

Barry Masek expressed his excitement about partnering with Brilliant, saying, "I am truly excited to join Brilliant's Advisory Board and work alongside such a dynamic team. Brilliant has already established itself as a leader in finance, accounting and technology staffing, and I am eager to contribute to their continued success in this space."

Masek's appointment to Brilliant's Advisory Board emphasizes the company's dedication to assembling a team of visionary leaders who drive innovation and empower Brilliant to reach new heights of success.

About Brilliant®



Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting firm specializing in accounting, finance, audit, tax, technology and business solutions for the Midwest and Southeast regions of the U.S. labor markets.



The firm represents top talent and engages businesses looking for consultative or permanent resources in the areas of accounting, finance, audit, tax, financial systems, data analytics, technology and more. Together with its resources, Brilliant provides the business solutions needed to help clients achieve their goals. Many of its team members are former accounting and finance experts from the Big 4 audit and accounting firms, and former technology professionals who know the fields and markets.



Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on major award lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms (No. 2 in 2018), Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 (No. 1 in 2015), Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms (No. 2 in 2015), ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Talent, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Employee, Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work South Florida, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, and others.



To learn more about Brilliant, its business solutions and its team, visit



or follow @Brilliantfs on social media.

Media Contact

