New York Model, Beauty Queen Is Crowned Miss US Nation 2023

(MENAFN- GetNews) Olivia Giallanza from New York, the epitome of grace and style, clinched the prestigious Miss US Nation 2023 crown on October 22nd, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City Hotel in Washington D.C. Representing New York as Miss New York Top Model, her remarkable journey unfolded from the runways of Super Chic New York Fashion Week Winter 2023.

Photo Credits: Jose Juarez

Spotted during the fashion extravaganza, Olivia was handpicked to represent Manhattan, a role she embraced with elegance and charisma when she competed for her state title in June of 2023. From the local spotlight to the national stage, her ascent to the Miss US Nation title is a testament to her dedication and passion for the world of fashion and beauty.

Not only did Olivia captivate the judges with her poise and runway prowess, but her face also graced the towering billboards of Manhattan, adding another layer to her burgeoning career.

Now, with the Miss US Nation 2023 crown adorning her achievements, Olivia sets her sights on international runways and coveted front covers of magazines.

Photo Credits: Jose Juarez

As she embarks on this new chapter, Olivia Giallanza stands as a symbol of inspiration, proving that dreams, when pursued with determination, can blossom into extraordinary realities.

Support Olivia and follow her on Instagram; @oliviagiallanza.

Photography Credits: Jose Juarez (Instagram: @artisanofsony)

