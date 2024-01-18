Merlyn Mantilla From Florida Wins The Ms. US Nation 2023 Crown

(MENAFN- GetNews) In a spectacular showcase of talent and grace, Merlyn Mantilla emerged as the epitome of versatility, securing the prestigious title of Ms. US Nation 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City Hotel on October 22nd, 2023 in Washington D.C.. Representing the sunshine state of Florida, Merlyn's journey with the Miss US Nation Pageant unfolded into a tapestry of accomplishments and triumphs.

Photo Credits: VIP Studios

The odyssey began last year, in January 2023 when Merlyn competed in her state pageant, starting as the representative of the vibrant city of Miami. Her ascent through the ranks saw her not only securing victory at the city level but also advancing to compete for the title of Ms. Florida US Nation. January 2023 marked the pinnacle of her journey as she proudly claimed the state crown.

Merlyn Mantilla is not just a beauty queen; she is a woman of many talents. A distinguished fashion designer, a formidable bodybuilding competitor, and the proud holder of the Ms. Swimsuit Beauty International US Nation 2023 title – an annual contest hosted by the Miss US Nation Pageant.

Her prowess extends beyond the pageant stage, showcasing a diverse range of skills that make her a true embodiment of modern femininity.

Having graced the runways of Fashion Weeks in both New York and Miami, Merlyn's presence in the fashion world is undeniable. Her journey is not merely about winning crowns but about breaking barriers and proving that beauty is synonymous with strength, intelligence, and talent.

Photo Credits: VIP Studios

As Merlyn Mantilla embarks on this new chapter as Ms. US Nation 2023, her legacy extends beyond the sash and crown. She stands as an inspiration for women aspiring to redefine societal norms and pursue their passions with unwavering determination.

Support Merlyn and follow her on Instagram; ms23.

Photo Credits: VIP Studios (Instagram: @vipstudios2013)

Media Contact

Company Name: Miss US Nation Pageants

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (954) 274-5600

Country: United States

Website:

