The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is an American country rock band formed in 1966. The group has existed in various forms since its founding in Long Beach, California. Between 1976 and 1981, the band performed and recorded as the Dirt Band
2024 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Tour Dates
March 21 – Bowling Green, Ky. at SKyPAC
March 22 – Bloomington, Ill. at Bloomington Center For The Performing Arts
March 23 – Mount Vernon, Ky. at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
March 24 – Marietta, Ohio at Peoples Bank Theatre
March 28 – Odessa, Texas at The Ector Theatre
March 29 – Abilene, Texas at Outlaws and Legends Music Festival
March 30 – Houston, Texas at Arena Theatre
April 25 – Shreveport, La. at The Strand Theatre
April 28 – Oxford, Ala. at Oxford Performing Arts Center
May 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. at Murat Theatre
May 10 – Harris, Mich. at Island Resort & Casino
May 11 – Harris, Mich. at Island Resort & Casino
May 12 – Joliet, Ill. at Rialto Square Theatre
May 17 – Raleigh, N.C. at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 18 – Bristow, Va. at Jiffy Lube Live
May 19 – Knoxville, Tenn. at Tennessee Theatre
June 21 – Mankato, Minn. at Vetter Stone Amphitheater
June 22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa at McGrath Amphitheatre
June 23 – Bayfield, Wis. at Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
June 27 – Sioux Falls, S.D. at Alliance Cente
rJune 28 – Mahnomen, Minn. at Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center
June 29 – Bismarck, N.D. at Belle Mehus Auditorium
June 30 – Dauphin, Canada at Dauphin's Countryfes
tJuly 11 – Mayetta, Kan. - Prairie Band Casino & Resort at Great Lakes Ballroom
July 12 – Jefferson City, Mo. at Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater
July 13 – Newkirk, Okla. at 7 Clans First Council Casino
July 25 – Lubbock, Texas at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
July 26 – New Braunfels, Texas at Whitewater Amphitheate
rJuly 27 – Fort Worth, Texas at Bass Performance Hall
July 28 - Amarillo, Texas at Globe-News Center For The Performing Arts
Sept. 14 - Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center
