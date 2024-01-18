Best Place To Buy 2024 Janet Jackson Concert Tickets With Promo Code CHEAP For Lower-Level Seating, Floor Tickets, And Club Seats

(MENAFN- GetNews)

The youngest child of the Jackson family, Janet Jackson is a singer, songwriter, dancer and actress. She has been a prominent figure in popular culture for over 30 years. Janet began her career with the variety television series The Jacksons in 1976 and went on to appear in other television shows throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, including Good Times and Fame. She hit international fame with the release of her third studio album Control. Jackson sold over 100 million records over her career and is one of the best-selling artists in the history of contemporary music. Some of her popular singles include "Nasty", "Rhythm Nation", "That's the Way Love Goes", "Together Again" and "All for You".

2024 Janet Jackson Tour Dates

June 4 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

June 6 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

June 9 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

June 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

June 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

June 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

June 18 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

June 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

June 21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

June 28 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

June 29 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

July 2 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 5 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 6 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

July 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 12 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 13 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Aren

aJuly 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

July 21 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaJ

uly 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Cente

rJuly 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

July 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

July 27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

