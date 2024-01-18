Oso Electric Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership With WCS Distributing To Expand Its Market Reach

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Electric lawnmower manufacturer Oso Electric Equipment has announced that the company has formed a strategic partnership with WCS Distributing, a distributor and supplier of landscape products.



This collaboration comes to life in the first quarter of 2024 when the WCS Team and Oso Team will embark on a Roadshow. This strategic initiative involves visiting all partnered dealers, presenting live demonstrations, and showcasing the advanced features of Oso's flagship mower. Attendees will have the chance to engage with experts from both WCS and Oso, gaining valuable insights into the benefits and functionalities of Oso mowers.

Commenting on the partnership, Alejandro Dominguez, VP of Sales at Oso, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating,“This partnership with WCS marks a significant milestone for Oso. We're thrilled to join forces with WCS, leveraging their robust distribution network to introduce our innovative products to a wider audience.”



The Oso 21-Inch Commercial Electric Lawn Mower , a smart mower with 4G LTE connectivity also incorporates GPS tracking for enhanced route efficiency, empowering its users to optimize your crew's productivity.



WCS is set to house these units along with comprehensive parts support at their expansive 32,800 sq ft facility in San Bernardino, CA. Steve Sykes, the owner of WCS, stated his intention to grow the Oso brand in a similar manner as WCS grew the Snapper, Gravely and Ariens brands over the past years.



Sykes added,“The Oso electric mower is the best investment any landscaper can make. The return on investment is less than one year compared to a gas-powered mower.”



With this strategic collaboration, Oso aims to reinforce its commitment to sustainable landscaping solutions while establishing a strong presence across diverse markets.



About Oso Electric Equipment:



Oso Electric Equipment is a reputable manufacturer of commercial electric lawnmowers committed to providing sustainable and innovative solutions for modern landscaping needs. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility, Oso is transforming the landscape equipment industry.

