Oral Care Market Dynamics: Exploring Key Players, Driving Forces, And Forecasted Trends Up To 2026

"Browse 209 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 269 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Oral Care Market - Global Forecast to 2026"

Oral Care market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $47.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $54.9 billion by 2026

Oral Care market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $47.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $54.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets. The rising incidence of dental diseases, the rising number of practicing dentists on a global scale, and technological advancements in oral care products are the major factors driving the growth of the oral care market. On the other hand, product recalls for the oral care market are expected to restrain the market's growth. Moreover, the adverse effects of teeth whitening products pose a major challenge to the growth of this market.





Browse in-depth TOC on "Oral Care/ Hygiene Market"

209 – Tables

51 – Figures

The oral care industry is expected to undergo significant advancements and transformations in the near future. With a growing emphasis on oral health and an increasing awareness of its impact on overall well-being, the demand for oral care products and services is set to rise. The industry will witness innovations in dental technology, including the development of advanced diagnostic tools, dental materials, and treatment modalities.





Key Market Players of Oral Care Industry:

The prominent players in the global oral care market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Procter & Gamble (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Unilever plc (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).





Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the oral care market, by region, in the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 31.6% of the oral care market. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region for the oral care market include the growing awareness of oral care & oral hygiene products in this region, rising disposable income, increasing aging population in certain countries, and rising investments in dental healthcare. The Asia Pacific market is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





This research report categorizes oral care market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Product



Toothpastes



Pastes



Gels



Powders

Polishes

Toothbrushes & Accessories



Manual Toothbrushes



Electric Toothbrushes



Battery-powered Toothbrushes

Replacement Toothbrush Heads

Mouthwashes/ Rinses



Non-medicated Mouthwashes

Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/ Ancillaries



Dental Flosses



Breath Fresheners



Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

Dental Water Jets

Dental Products



Fixatives

Other Denture Products Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

By Distribution Channel



Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

By Region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe(RoE)

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Middle East and Africa

