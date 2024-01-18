Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2028: Size, Strategies, And A Deep Dive Into The Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $14.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $41.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the remote patient monitoring (RPM) market is being driven by the aging population, the need to expand healthcare access, the ability of RPM to reduce the burden on medical resources, and rising investments in telehealth and remote patient monitoring.

The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. The growth of the remote patient monitoring (RPM) market is being driven by the healthcare related cost advantage owed to adoption of RPM.

Key Market Players of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Industry:

Prominent players in the remote patient monitoring market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Oracle (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Clear Arch, Inc (US), Vivify Health, Inc. (US), Alten Calsoft Labs (France), Bio-Beat (Israel), VitalConnect (US), VivaLNK Inc. (US), Bardy Diagnsotics, Inc. (US), Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany), Brook Inc. (US), Blue Spark Technology (US), Welch Allyn (US), Health Beats (Singapore), Alive Cor, Inc. (US), TytoCare Ltd. (US), Teledoc Health Inc. (US), and iRhythm Technologies (US).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:



By Company Type: Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (20%)

By Designation: C-level (35%), Director-level (25%), and Others (40%) By Region: North America (25%), Europe (15%), Asia Pacific (45%), Latin America (10%), and Middle East Africa (5%)

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1.

Rising geriatic population and growing need to expand healthcare access

Restraints:

1.

Healthcare Fraud

Opportunities:

1.

high utility of RPM in comabating infectious diseases and epidemics

Challenge:

behavioral barriers, healthcare affordability, and the lack of awareness





Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the prevalence of chronic diseases, subsequent overcrowding in hospitals, rising geriatric population, growth opportunities for advanced internet-based platforms in the RPM, favourable government policies, the rising need to curtail healthcare expenditure, and increasing consumer awareness of health-related issues in RoAPAC (Rest of Asia-pacific) countries.

The study categorizes the remote patient monitoring market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Component



Services & Software

Devices



Cardiac Monitoring Devices



Neurological Monitoring Devices



Respiratory Monitoring Devices



Multiparameter Monitoring Devices



Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices



Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices



Weight Monitoring Devices Other Monitoring Devices

By Application



Oncology

Cardiovuscular Diseases

Diabetes

Sleep Disorders Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

By End User



Providers



Hospitals and Clinics



Home Care Settings and Long Term Care Centers



Ambulatory Care Centers



Other End Users



Passive Exoskeletons



Payers



Patients Other End Users

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:

In August 2023, EPIC Health, collaborated to address health inequities and reduce heart attack and stroke risk in underserved Detroit communities. The program will feature VitalSight, OMRON's first remote patient monitoring service designed specifically for patients afflicted by high blood pressure and especially those with uncontrolled Stage 2 hypertension.

